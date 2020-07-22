WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario local bargaining unit have reached tentative agreement.

The board says a tentative deal was reached on Tuesday collaboratively through a detailed process and represents a positive outcome for all involved.

“The tentative agreement provides stability and security moving forward for both employees and the board,” said a GECDSB news release.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the ETFO Local TBU members and the trustees of the GECDSB.

Ratification meetings will take place over the next few months.

The ETFO Local Teacher Bargaining Unit represents approximately 1,546 employees.