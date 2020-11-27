WINDSOR, ONT. -- In the event of bus cancellations, Greater Essex County District School board high school students will still be attending class virtually.

For the current school year, in the event snow or other inclement weather cancels student transportation in the city or county, all secondary students will participate exclusively in remote online learning for the day, the GECDSB said in a news release.

All city and county elementary schools will be open, unless otherwise notified, and students who usually participate in in-person learning should report to school.

The GECDSB Virtual School for both elementary and secondary students will not be impacted and classes will be held as usual.

Bus cancellation announcements will be made that morning by 6 a.m.