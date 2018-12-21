

Windsor New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky is “disappointed” with the Ford Government investing in “urgently needed mental health and addiction services.”

Officials from he Ministry of Health and Long Term Care announced this week, they are creating 50 new beds at 12 hospitals spread out across Ontario.

But none of those beds are coming to Hotel-Dieu Grace, Windsor Regional or Leamington District Hospitals.

“The current PC government has actually cut funding of around $300,000,000 for mental health and addictions so I’m certain that these announcements are to try and hide the fact that they've actually cut funding,” says Gretzky.

What’s more, Gretzky says the funding announcement did not include the money need to pay for staff or equipment.

The government meantime insists the announcement is “the first wave” for mental health services in Ontario is “part of the government's commitment to invest $3.8 billion over the next 10 years to develop and implement a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions strategy.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott says they are committed to ensure that each dollar goes directly to services that will make a significant difference to patients.

She adds the investment will help lower wait times for those in need of inpatient mental health and addictions treatment.