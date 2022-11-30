Fuel spill from crash closes Kingsville-area road

North Talbot Road in Kingsville will be closed until around 10 a.m. for cleanup after a crash.

OPP say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. and the road will closed between Road 7 east and Road 8 east.

One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police tell CTV News the cleanup involves a fuel spill.

There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.