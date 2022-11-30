Fuel spill from crash closes Kingsville-area road

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

  • StatCan data shows 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend

    New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.

  • Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.

  • Don't forget: The Quebec winter tire deadline is tomorrow

    If your car still has its summer tires on, it's your last chance to change them: Quebec's winter tire deadline starts on Thursday. Winter tires are mandatory across the province from Dec. 1 to March 15. Failure to comply could result in a $200 to $300 fine.

