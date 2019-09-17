A week after cleaning up a stretch of Goyeau Street between Wyandotte and Tuscarora, a downtown Windsor business owner and his staff feel helpless.

Antoine Greige tells CTV News homeless people returned to the area and made a mess of the parking lots next to his hair salon overnight.

Police were on scene Tuesday morning to remove people from the area, but the garbage remained and Greige is frustrated.

“In the morning we were quite busy and all these clients coming in,” says Greige. “They wouldn't come out of the car until I came outside to bring the client in. They were scared.”

He claims there were a lot of people outside his business.

“We have seven cop cars trying to get rid of these people here and I don't know what to do with them,” says Greige. “I hope the city, somebody will do something.”