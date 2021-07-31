WINDSOR, ONT. -- A McGregor woman continues to have growing frustration with Air Canada as she’s still looking for a refund for a flight dating back to March 2020.

"I’m tired with the battle with Air Canada. It’s to the point where I’ve had it," says Rosalynne Ouellette.

In March 2020, Ouellette’s vacation in Hawaii was cut short due to the pandemic.

"After spending eight hours on hold with Air Canada, we had two computers and two phones going. We couldn’t get anywhere so I end up having to book a new flight and having to pay for it. I couldn’t even adjust my booking that I are already had,"explains Ouellette.

Since then, Ouellette has been trying to receive a refund for just under seven hundred dollars from Air Canada.

"The refund is for $677.22 which is not quite the cost of what I had to pay to come home because it was over $1100," says Ouellette.

Ouellette has documented months of emails with Air Canada, but with no refund.

"They did offer me a voucher and I said I didn’t want the voucher that I wanted the refund," says Ouellette.

On July 28, Ouellette received a reply from an emailing dating back to May 12, 2020.

"I apologize for the inconvenience for the refund request. They’ve sent my request to the refunds department for the review and consideration. They will contact you directly via email," says Ouellette.

CTV News reached out to Air Canada on Saturday, but has not received a response.

According to Air Canada's website, "The July 12 deadline to submit a refund request to your original form of payment for tickets with a travel date on or after February 1, 2020 and purchased before April 13, 2021 is now closed. If you missed the deadline, you can still request for your remaining ticket value to be transferred to an Air Canada travel voucher..."

"This is unchartered territory. Never before have travel providers needed to cancel so many vacations and deal with refunds and future travel credits so patience," says Patti Oshar, vacation consultant at Expedia Cruises.

Oshar recommends all travelers to use an agent.

"We’ve got you covered we take care of you before during and after travel or if it’s cancelled, we take care of that for you as well," says Oshar.

Ouellette says she just wants her money back soon.

"I’m very upset over this. I don’t think Air Canada should treat any person like this whether they’re Canadian or not. They should uphold what their policy says, which is they will give a full refund for the money spent."