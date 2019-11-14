Beginning in September 2020, elementary students will be able to continue French Immersion programs at Holy Names Catholic High School.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is developing French Immersion courses that will be available depending on enrolment.

"We're very pleased to announce that we'll be launching a new French Immersion program here next year," said Holy Names Principal Pat Hickson in a news release. "This will really fill a need in this community for students who want to become fluent in both of Canada's official languages."

Terry Lyons, director of education, says now is the perfect time to offer the program at the high school level as the first group of students enrolled in French Immersion classes graduate from nearby Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in 2021.

"We'll be more than ready to welcome those students and any others who want to continue their secondary education in a top quality French Immersion program," said Lyons.

An open house is planned for Dec. 5 for Grade 8 students to learn more about the programs offered at Holy Names.