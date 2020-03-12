WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first Caesars Windsor show has been cancelled amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have postponed their 2020 tour, including their show previously scheduled in The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, March 20.

“Due to growing public health concerns and out of respect for the health and safety of Mr. Valli, our band/crew and all our fans, we have decided to temporarily suspend our tour through April 30,” said a statement from his team.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and expect to move forward with our schedule at that time. We are doing this out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all concerned. We trust we will be back on the road very soon.”

At this time, a new show date has not been scheduled.

Caesars Windsor officials say top stay tuned for further details to be announced.

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured when a new date is announced.

For ticket refunds:

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring photo ID, proof of purchase and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday to Sunday from noon to 8 pm and midnight on show nights.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, requested refunds will be processed using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).