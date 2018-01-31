

The Windsor public school board has been awarded three capital priorities grants from the Ontario Ministry of Education for $21.76 million, which will impact four school communities.

Eastwood and Parkview will consolidate for a 501 pupil place school with a capital budget of $11.08 million. Four childcare rooms will also be included at a budget of $2.11 million.

There will be an addition to Queen Elizabeth Public School in Leamington, with a $1.7 million grant to build a three classroom addition for 78 students.

Essex Public School Daycare gets a ministry grant of $3.7 million to build seven childcare rooms.