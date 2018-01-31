Four Windsor-Essex public school communities impacted by almost $22M in funding
Greater Essex County District School Board awarded three capital priorities grants worth $21.76 million in Windsor, Ont., Jan. 31, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:09AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:54AM EST
The Windsor public school board has been awarded three capital priorities grants from the Ontario Ministry of Education for $21.76 million, which will impact four school communities.
Eastwood and Parkview will consolidate for a 501 pupil place school with a capital budget of $11.08 million. Four childcare rooms will also be included at a budget of $2.11 million.
There will be an addition to Queen Elizabeth Public School in Leamington, with a $1.7 million grant to build a three classroom addition for 78 students.
Essex Public School Daycare gets a ministry grant of $3.7 million to build seven childcare rooms.