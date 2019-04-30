

CTV Windsor





The For Sale sign is out front of a vacant school in east Windsor.

The city is asking close to $900,000 for the former Gordon McGregor Public Elementary School located in the 1600 hundred block of Alexis Road.

After 92 years, the school closed in 2016.

The city purchased the building and property from the public board and added some of the land to the nearby Ford Test Track park.

Real estate agents say the building and surrounding 3.38 acres is even more desirable as the address falls into an area of lower development fees.