A former high school teacher in Windsor has now been kicked out of the Ontario College of Teachers.

John Anthony Clark Nabben was fired by the Greater Essex County District School Board last June.

Nabben was facing nine allegations from the college for being verbally, physically and emotionally abusive to students from 2006 to 2016.

Nabben was a drama teacher at Walkerville Collegiate Institute in Windsor.

A 12-page notice of hearing lists nine different allegations from the college’s investigation committee.

The summary includes a complaint that Nabben belittled a female student, telling her that she “wasn’t being sexual enough” and to make her performance “more orgasmic.”

Nabben was accused by another female student of playing with her hair and touching her leg during rehearsals.

The college’s investigation committee also claims Nabben used inappropriate and abusive language and profanity with students.

Six different students filed complaints with the Ontario College of Teachers.

It’s not clear if Nabben still must appear at a professional misconduct hearing.