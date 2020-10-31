WINDSOR, ONT. -- The former Wallaceburg Snowmobile Club building is no more after a fire ripped through the abandoned structure.

On Saturday, firefighters from Wallaceburg and Chatham raced to the blaze just before 3 a.m.

In a post to Twitter, the department notes the structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene. The building had collapsed into the foundation.

No injuries are reported and damage has been estimated at just $5,000.

A cause for the fire has not been reported by officials.

Crews from Wallaceburg Station 3 and Chatham Station 2 responded to the call.