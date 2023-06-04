Ford Fireworks spectacular to return to Windsor, Ont.’s riverfront in late June

There will be a spectacular sight over the Detroit River in late June, with Art Windsor-Essex announcing that the 65th edition of the Ford Fireworks will light up the night sky as they host their first in-person gathering since 2019.

According to Art Windsor-Essex, on June 26 the 65th edition of the Ford Fireworks will kick off at the gallery overlooking the Detroit River. The event, dubbed ‘Fireworks Returns,’ marks the art gallery’s first in-person gathering in four years.

The fireworks will take to the skies at 10 p.m., but throughout the night guests will be treated to artistic, musical and light presentations, plus an assortment of appetizers from Thyme Kitchen and drinks from Maiden Lane Wine & Sprits Bar.

With this in mind, attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in order to reflect “the theme of colour, glitter and light” of its Fireworks Returns event.

"We are thrilled to host this momentous fundraising event marking the gallery's triumphant return to in person gatherings since 2019! Fireworks Returns not only honors Windsor's cherished tradition but also signifies Art Windsor Essex's evolution into a person centered art gallery for the 21st century,” said Executive Director of Art Windsor-Essex, Jennifer Matotek.

All funds raised from the event will contribute to Art Windsor-Essex’s ‘Fund for the Future,’ which supports the art gallery’s efforts to become a 21st century art gallery, focused on “innovative education, digital advancements, and arts and wellness activities.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Art Windsor-Essex website.