WINDSOR, ONT. -- After waking up to their Ford City area home ablaze, a mother and her children were able to escape a house fire unharmed.

Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of Hickory Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the woman and her children were home sleeping at the time of the fire. Six people, four adults and two children have been displaced.

A quick to act neighbour who tried to douse the flames with a garden hose has been taken to hospital after suffering minor smoke inhalation.

Officials tweeted the fire was out around 2:24 p.m.

The fire caused damage to the back of the home. Lee says the cause and origin of the fire as well as a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

A Windsor Fire and Rescue Services investigator will be attending the scene.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton