Windsor police have arrested a 33-year-old Windsor man after a drug bust in Ford City.

Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in a drug trafficking investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

At about 8:15 p.m., DIGS officers located the suspect near the home. He was quickly placed under arrest with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Officers executed the search warrant and seized a quantity of drugs, money and a Taser.

Items seized include:

14.2 grams of suspected cocaine

13 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

0.1 grams of suspected fentanyl

14.5 suspected hydromorphone tablets

Conducted Energy Weapon

0.5 grams of unknown blue/pink powder

1.0 grams of unknown orange powder

9.0 grams of unknown green powder

3 digital scales

packaging

$2,040 Canadian Currency

Joseph Stachow, 33, from Windsor, is charged with several drug trafficking related charges, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.