Ford City drug bust leads to arrest of Windsor man
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 3:29PM EDT
Windsor police have arrested a 33-year-old Windsor man after a drug bust in Ford City.
Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in a drug trafficking investigation on Tuesday.
Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.
At about 8:15 p.m., DIGS officers located the suspect near the home. He was quickly placed under arrest with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.
Police say the suspect was in possession of a quantity of drugs.
Officers executed the search warrant and seized a quantity of drugs, money and a Taser.
Items seized include:
14.2 grams of suspected cocaine
13 grams of suspected Methamphetamine
0.1 grams of suspected fentanyl
14.5 suspected hydromorphone tablets
Conducted Energy Weapon
0.5 grams of unknown blue/pink powder
1.0 grams of unknown orange powder
9.0 grams of unknown green powder
3 digital scales
packaging
$2,040 Canadian Currency
Joseph Stachow, 33, from Windsor, is charged with several drug trafficking related charges, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of breach of probation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.