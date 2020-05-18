LONDON, ONT -- The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is reporting flooding in the Rondeau Bay communities of Shrewsbury and Erieau.

Water is reported to be around homes and in some areas across roadways.

Winds with gusts up to 50 km/h are pushing waves into the communities causing the flooding.

Forecasts are calling for the winds to increase again this afternoon and remain strong enough to sustain the flooding until Tuesday evening.

People are asked to avoid the area, and are also asked to avoid the shoreline.