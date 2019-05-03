

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is asking the public to avoid Marentette Beach Road in Leamington as high water levels have flooded parts of the roadway.

Officials say high water levels in Lake Erie have raised the levels in the Marentette Canal, inundating portions of the road.

While no significant wind is forecast for the weekend, the high water means any easterly our southerly wind could push even more water onto the roadway.

In addition, the ERCA says the lower portion of the Marentette Beach Road dike has been damaged by storms as recently as last month, leaving the inland dike more susceptible to erosion and flooding.

People are asked to use caution around waterways and avoid areas were flooding is occurring.

The flood warning, which indicates flooding is imminent or already occurring, will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday.