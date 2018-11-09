

CTV Windsor





Officials with the Essex Region Conservation Authority want updated information on flood mapping.

Director of Watershed Management Tim Byrne says the current flood mapping is out of date by about 30 years.

Byrne spoke about mapping, climate change and flood prevention at the board meeting on Thursday.

He says there's no end in sight to episodes of flooding and significant rainfall, so preparation is key.

The report also recommends environmental studies be performed on a broader scale.

Byrne says he wants municipalities to consider working flood mapping into their 2019 budgets.