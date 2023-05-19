Flex-N-Gate workers vote in favour of second tentative deal

The President of Unifor Local 195 believed it was a good way to start the Victoria Day long weekend.

Emile Nabbout stated about 75 per cent of Unifor members voted in favour of a second tentative deal Friday afternoon.

“We had about 180 out of our 200 members cast a ballot,” said Nabbout.

He added the membership rejected the first contact last weekend over concerns of inflation and members wanted to see better gains.

Nabbout pointed out wages are based on seniority and a new worker is paid $19.50 an hour while a worker with more experience can collect more than $27.00 an hour.

The factory, located on Blanchard Park in an industrial park off of Patillo Road in Tecumseh, is a Tier 1 supplier to the Windsor Assembly Plant and General Motors.