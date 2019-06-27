

CTV Windsor





After a cool and damp spring, summer is kicking off with a bang.

Environment Canada issued the first heat warning of the year on Thursday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 21 C are expected for the next three to five days, through the Canada Day long weekend.

Afternoon humidex values near 40 C are expected as the weekend progresses.

Health officials say the heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Other tips include;

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Take a cool bath or shower

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.

Very warm and humid air with higher than average temperatures may persist well into next week.