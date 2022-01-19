Firefighters respond to garbage room fire at Ouellette apartment building

Emergency responders were called to an upgraded working fire in the 1600 Block of Ouellette in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter) Emergency responders were called to an upgraded working fire in the 1600 Block of Ouellette in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories