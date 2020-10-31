Advertisement
Firefighters battling apartment fire in East Windsor, Saturday
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 2:03PM EDT
A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews are on scene of an apartment fire that began around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Heavy fire conditions from a third floor apartment in the 8500 block of Little River has been upgraded to a third alarm.
Multiple units are currently on scene.
Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area.