Fire marshal investigating Wheatley house blaze
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:15PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:17PM EST
A Wheatley home had $120,000 damage after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
The two-storey house at 17 Elm Street was engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Two residents had to jump from a second floor window to escape the blaze and were transported to hospital.
Officials say quick work by fire crews prevented the blaze from extending to nearby homes. About $300,000 in property was saved.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.
No cause has been determined yet.