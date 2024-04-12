Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401

A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

On Thursday at 4:27 a.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment along with Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East, near Puce Road.

The driver of the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when he observed smoke inside of his vehicle. He was able to pull over to the shoulder and disconnect the tractor from the trailer. The driver then pulled the tractor ahead away from the trailer and exited the tractor before it fully ignited in flames.

The tractor was destroyed, the trailer sustained no damage. The transport truck was not carrying any dangerous materials. Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, April 12, 2024. (Source: Lakeshore Fire and Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 were temporarily closed to allow for cleanup.