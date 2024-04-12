WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401

    Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, April 12, 2024. (Source: Lakeshore Fire and Rescue) Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, April 12, 2024. (Source: Lakeshore Fire and Rescue)
    Share

    A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

    On Thursday at 4:27 a.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment along with Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East, near Puce Road.

    The driver of the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when he observed smoke inside of his vehicle. He was able to pull over to the shoulder and disconnect the tractor from the trailer. The driver then pulled the tractor ahead away from the trailer and exited the tractor before it fully ignited in flames.

    The tractor was destroyed, the trailer sustained no damage. The transport truck was not carrying any dangerous materials.Lakeshore Fire and Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 East in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, April 12, 2024. (Source: Lakeshore Fire and Rescue)

    No injuries were reported.

    Eastbound lanes of the 401 were temporarily closed to allow for cleanup.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News