Damage is pegged at $130,000 after a fire at an auto garage in Ford City.

Windsor fire was called to Maidstone Auto Body in the 1300-block of Drouillard Rd. just before 10am Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the building, but were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

Investigators determined the fire started in the basement near a furnace, but were unable to narrow down the cause.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.