Finalists announced for North American car, utility and truck of the year
The 2017 Volvo XC60 (Volvo Cars)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 5:08PM EST
The finalists for the North American Car And Truck Of The Year have been unveiled.
The nominees for Car of the Year are:
-Genesis G70
-Honda Insight
-Volvo S60/V60
Utility Vehicle of the Year nominees include:
-Acura RDX
-Hyundai Kona/Kona EV
-Jaguar I-Pace
Truck of the Year nominees:
-Chevrolet Silverado 1500
-GMC Sierra 1500
-Ram 1500
The winners will be announced in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.