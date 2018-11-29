

CTV Windsor





The finalists for the North American Car And Truck Of The Year have been unveiled.

The nominees for Car of the Year are:

-Genesis G70

-Honda Insight

-Volvo S60/V60

Utility Vehicle of the Year nominees include:

-Acura RDX

-Hyundai Kona/Kona EV

-Jaguar I-Pace

Truck of the Year nominees:

-Chevrolet Silverado 1500

-GMC Sierra 1500

-Ram 1500

The winners will be announced in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.