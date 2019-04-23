

CTV Windsor





A 40-year-old Windsor man is charged with assault after a fight on Lillian Avenue.

Windsor police officers responded to the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue for a fight in progress around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived and observed a black Ford Explorer in the area with fresh damage and glass scattered in the roadway.

Yelling could also be heard coming from a garage.

As officers entered the garage, they found an injured man and a male suspect.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers say they determined an argument began between two men and a physical altercation ensued.

Police say the victim was seriously assaulted during the altercation. The suspect then exited the garage and allegedly damaged a parked vehicle in the area.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Andrew Schultz, 40, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with recognizance x 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.