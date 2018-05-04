

Windsor police have charged three people after seizing fentanyl powder from a home on Capitol Street.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit was conducting a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 600 block of Capitol Street.

At about 6 p.m., officers from the Emergency Services Unit and the DIGS Unit executed the search warrant.

Three adults were arrested at the scene.

During the investigation officers seized:

-10.2 grams of Fentanyl powder

-a pellet gun

-$905 in Canadian Currency

Michael Allard, a 35-year-old man from Windsor, Bradley Walker, 29, from Windsor and Robyn Evon, 30, from Windsor were arrested without incident.

They face numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 24-year-old female from Windsor was also identified as being involved in the offences and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.