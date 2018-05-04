Fentanyl powder seizure results in three people charged
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 2:47PM EDT
Windsor police have charged three people after seizing fentanyl powder from a home on Capitol Street.
The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit was conducting a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.
Officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 600 block of Capitol Street.
At about 6 p.m., officers from the Emergency Services Unit and the DIGS Unit executed the search warrant.
Three adults were arrested at the scene.
During the investigation officers seized:
-10.2 grams of Fentanyl powder
-a pellet gun
-$905 in Canadian Currency
Michael Allard, a 35-year-old man from Windsor, Bradley Walker, 29, from Windsor and Robyn Evon, 30, from Windsor were arrested without incident.
They face numerous charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A 24-year-old female from Windsor was also identified as being involved in the offences and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.
