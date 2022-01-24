Fentanyl bust in Wallaceburg leads to charges for five people
Chatham-Kent police have charged five people after seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine and lysergic acid in Wallaceburg.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit, Critical Incident Response Team and OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Bluewater Line on Saturday.
Police seized about $3,500 worth of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and lysergic acid. Three sawed-off firearms, ammunition, cell phones, digital scales and debit list were also seized.
Michael Nobel, 43, of Bluewater Line in Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with:
- – Possession for the purposes of trafficking
- – Drug possession (2 counts)
- – Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
- – Failing to comply with his release conditions (3 counts)
He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.
Nathaniel Smith, 41, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:
- – Drug possession (3 counts)
- – Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
- – Failing to comply with his release conditions (6 counts)
He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.
Jessica Shipman, 41, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:
- – Drug possession (2 counts)
- – Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
She was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.
Kevin Ebert, 31, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:
- – Drug possession (2 counts)
- – Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.
Kelly Cast, 45 years, of Bluewater Line in Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with:
- – Drug possession (2 counts)
- – Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)
She was released pending a future court date of Feb. 17, 2022.