WINDSOR – Two more people have been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Windsor.

Officers responded for a report of a stabbing in the area of Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

Police found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but family and friends have identified him as Justin Greenwood. The 20-year-old was the father of two young children, who are two-years-old and seven-months-old.

Mustafa Al-Qaysi, 19, has already been charged with first degree murder.

The case remains extremely active and the Major Crime Branch would still like to speak with anyone who may have any information in relation to the investigation.

It is Windsor's fifth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.