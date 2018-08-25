

CTV Windsor





Dozens of stray cats had to be transported Saturday morning after the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society hit peak capacity for cats and kittens.



Around 7 a.m., a Lincoln County Human Society transport truck arrived in Windsor to pick up 62 cats and kittens, which are now going to Ottawa and Pickering.



This is all part of an Ontario-wide partnership between four shelters that are working together to help cats find new homes quickly.



There are currently 500 cats in the agency's care.

Officials continue to encourage the public to adopt a cat.



Adoption fees have been reduced for the month of August.