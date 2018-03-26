

CTV Windsor





A multi-million dollar investment for Point Pelee National Park.

The federal government has announced $5.5-million in infrastructure funding to support the renewal of the Marsh Boardwalk and the Tip area.

The government says the investment in two popular day-use areas will provide new and improved visitor experiences. The tower and stationary section of the marsh boardwalk will be refreshed, and a brand new observation tower will be erected near the Tip to provide an all-new visitor experience of exceptional views of this iconic area of the park.

The announcement was made Monday by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, as Canada’s southernmost park prepares for its 100th anniversary and a year-long celebration of bringing people and nature together.

“Through investments to protect and restore our national parks, the Government of Canada is preserving nature for future generations. These investments will help more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, discover and enjoy Point Pelee and the remarkable diversity of species found there,” says McKenna.

Similar investment work has recently been completed at Point Pelee National Park.

The government says repairs to the park’s break wall will help to renew shoreline protection by replenishing the sand along the western shore and protecting fragile habitat, as well as stabilizing the trail that connects visitors to the most southern tip of mainland Canada.

Improvements to the park’s Northwest Beach area is also complete to ensure the restoration of the fragile dune habitat and improve services for visitors with renewed washroom and change facilities, a natural playground, and a new picnic shelter.

Shoreline protection structures along the western shoreline of Point Pelee National Park have also been rehabilitated.

Parks Canada is responsible for protecting and presenting nationally significant examples of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage. The government says it is committed to preserving our national parks while making them more accessible, so that more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, can connect with nature.

Millions of Canadians celebrated Canada 150 with free admission to Parks Canada’s places in 2017 and more Canadians than ever before had amazing experiences.

Point Pelee experienced the largest increase in visitation of any national park in Canada. From January to December 2017, Point Pelee National Park saw an increase of 68 per cent over the same period last year with more than 200, 000 additional visitors.

The federal government created Point Pelee National Park on May 29, 1918, in recognition of its ecological significance, particularly due to its importance as a stopover point for migratory birds. Today, it also protects a significant example of Canada's Carolinian Forest, making it the most diverse national park with more species of plants and animals than any other national park in Canada.

It is also designated an International Monarch Butterfly Reserve, an Important Bird Area, and a Dark Sky Preserve.