An 18-year-old man is charged after police say an outdoor campfire resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

He is charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Patrol officers were called to a Windsor hospital for a report of a male who was on scene with severe burns on Saturday, June 16 around 12:30 a.m.

Officers attended the hospital and confirmed that a 20-year-old male from Windsor was being treated for life-threatening burns to a large portion of his body.

Investigation determined that earlier in the evening the burn victim had been in attendance at a small backyard residential gathering in the 700 block of Dynasty Street.

Police say the gathered group was in the process of lighting a chiminea for a backyard camp fire, but it was not staying lit.

The 18-year-old man allegedly poured gasoline into the chiminea, triggering a burst of flames resulting in the 20-year-old victim being severely burned.

Police say on Friday June 22, the 20-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, investigators from the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch arrested the 18-year-old male from Windsor without incident.

He faces one count of criminal negligence causing death. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor. Further information regarding the topic is available via Windsor Fire & Rescue Services at: http://www.windsorfire.com/open-air-burning/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.