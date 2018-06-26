Fatal backyard campfire results in Windsor man charged: police
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:47AM EDT
An 18-year-old man is charged after police say an outdoor campfire resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.
He is charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Patrol officers were called to a Windsor hospital for a report of a male who was on scene with severe burns on Saturday, June 16 around 12:30 a.m.
Officers attended the hospital and confirmed that a 20-year-old male from Windsor was being treated for life-threatening burns to a large portion of his body.
Investigation determined that earlier in the evening the burn victim had been in attendance at a small backyard residential gathering in the 700 block of Dynasty Street.
Police say the gathered group was in the process of lighting a chiminea for a backyard camp fire, but it was not staying lit.
The 18-year-old man allegedly poured gasoline into the chiminea, triggering a burst of flames resulting in the 20-year-old victim being severely burned.
Police say on Friday June 22, the 20-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.
On Monday, investigators from the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch arrested the 18-year-old male from Windsor without incident.
He faces one count of criminal negligence causing death. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
Open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor. Further information regarding the topic is available via Windsor Fire & Rescue Services at: http://www.windsorfire.com/open-air-burning/
