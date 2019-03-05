

CTV Windsor





Despite the controversy surrounding the federal government, the Liberals say they are focusing on the work that has to be done for Canadians.

That includes the work of environment minister Catherine McKenna, who was in Windsor Tuesday to discuss climate change.

McKenna's visit was to highlight the government's climate action incentive payment, where homeowners qualify for a rebate.

But the visit turned into an inquiry about her support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after two high profile resignations.

One day removed from another shocking turn of events in Ottawa, McKenna toured Windsor, while continuing her support for Trudeau.

"I have absolute confidence in the prime minister," says McKenna.

McKenna's support for Trudeau comes just one day after Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet. The second high profile resignation after Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC Lavalin controversy.

"I have full confidence in the prime minister and I think look, you have strong women who will have different perspectives on this issue,"she says.

McKenna admits what's going on in Ottawa can be difficult to comprehend, but their work must continue.

“I think it's really important that Canadians have faith in our political institutions but of course we still need to move forward on the agenda we were elected on," says McKenna.

And that agenda Tuesday was on climate change.

The minister toured a Windsor home to see an energy efficient furnace and water heater and promoted the government's climate action incentive payment.

“Our focus is how do make life more affordable and of course tackle big issues like climate change," says McKenna.

The payment allows people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Ontario to claim a benefit with your income tax return.

McKenna says a family of four in Ontario can claim $307.

"It's about future generations and making sure that we're taking the actions that we need to act right now we are paying the cost of climate change we know we can do a lot better and we need to," she says.

Homeowners Dino and Lisa Belluzzo were eager to welcome the minister, but disappointed all the talk was about the 'heat' on the liberals and not their efficient furnace.

"I think it's kind of unfortunate,” says Dino Belluzzo. “That we even have to have that whole situation that's going on in Ottawa right now."

McKenna also spoke about climate change to students at a university town hall, then met privately with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

McKenna also said it was important for Wilson-Raybould to share her perspective, but she believes the prime minister and his staff needed to raise important questions about SNC Lavalin.

McKenna also said Canadians will have their say about the government in the next election.