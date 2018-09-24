

CTV Windsor





The Crown’s case is now closed in the trial of Windsor’s John Wayne Pierre.

The 49-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Lesley Watterworth on November 1, 2016.

The prosecution called its final witnesses in Superior Court on Monday.

Pathologist, Dr. Elena Tugaleva, outlined the extent of the victim’s injuries — including the fatal blow blamed for her death.

Dr. Tugaleva testified a 15 centimetre-deep gash in Watterworth’s back that hit her liver and lungs was the fatal injury. Blood in Watterworth’s lungs was also given as a contributing factor in her death.

In all, the pathologist identified 69 “sharp forced injuries” including 22 stab wounds, 44 slices or cuts and three injuries caused by a thrusting, slicing action.

A toxicology report showed Watterworth had both cocaine and methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death but, Dr. Tugaleva said those drugs were not seen as contributing factors.

The Crown also called forensic scientist Renata Dziak to the witness stand to explain DNA analysis to the jury.

The trial is into its third week and follows testimony from a number of witnesses, including Pierre’s friend Willie Borders. He testified Pierre came to his home on the afternoon of November 1st and admitted to killing Watterworth, and returned later in the day to confess again.

The trial is set to resume on Tuesday morning. The Defence looks to argue the attack was an act of manslaughter, not murder.