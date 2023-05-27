Fatal collision devastates a community, youth hockey player charged with assault, teen charged in gun incident: Top Windsor stories this week

A devastating collision end the lives of three young adults, a Windsor dad said he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault, and a teenager was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:55 p.m. Sunday on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

The driver, a 23-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was driving a car with four other people inside on Wallace St. when the vehicle went onto McNaughton Ave. and struck a tractor trailer which was driving northbound on McNaughton, police say.

Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a fatal collision over the long weekend.

“The whole town has been touched, the whole community has been shaken. It's going to be hard to move on from here,” said Haley Gagnier, friend of one of the crash victims.

Hockey rink file photo on Nov. 6, 2021. (CTV News Windsor)

A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.

The father, who CTV News is not naming to protect the identity of the youths involved, says it happened in the final game of a U14 3-on-3 hockey tournament on Family Day weekend.

“At the end of the game, one of the kids cross-checked another kid in the back, that started the altercation between the three kids on the ice,” he says. “Three kids from their bench jumped their boards to go after our three.”

Lanes entering the United States at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel are shown in this Thursday, July 12, 2012 photo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If you can avoid using the tunnel beginning May 30 — do it.

“If you have to come through the tunnel you can certainly do it.” said Merrill Cain, public relations director for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

He is encouraging race fans who want to drive over from Canada to use the Ambassador Bridge.

“Any of the public parking structures downtown, they can park there and just walk into the circuit,” he said.

Alleged gun incident investigated at a high school in Leamington, Ont. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Essex County OPP have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.

OPP launched an investigation after a student allegedly brought a handgun to the school on Thursday.

Police say officers received information about a video that was circulating of a student with what is suspected to be a firearm in a classroom. Officers met with school staff and officials to identify those involved and ensure the safety of the staff and students.

Videos were sent to CTV News by a parent at the school. OPP confirms the video is of the incident at Leamington District Secondary School.