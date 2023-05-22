Triple fatal collision being investigated in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:55 p.m. Sunday on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

The driver, a 23-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was driving a car with four other people inside on Wallace St. when the vehicle went onto McNaughton Ave. and struck a tractor trailer which was driving northbound on McNaughton, police say.

Police say the driver, along with a 24-year-old Wallaceburg man and a 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman, who were passengers in the car, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman from Dover, also a passenger in the car, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a London hospital in critical condition.

The fourth passenger, a 22-year-old Wallaceburg woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Care Alliance.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.