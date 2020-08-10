WINDSOR, ONT. -- An overheated bearing on a hay baler triggered a large field fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the call around 11:50 a.m. for a field fire in the 400 block of Knapp Road in Lakeshore.

The farmer assisted fire crews by using his equipment to provide a fire break in the field to help stop the fire from spreading further, Lakeshore fire chief Don Williamson said.

There were around 50 bales of hay destroyed as a result of the fire — an estimated value of under $2,000.