Farmer assists crews in field firefighting efforts
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 11:31AM EDT
An overheated bearing on a hay baler triggered a large field fire in Lakeshore, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 9 2020. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An overheated bearing on a hay baler triggered a large field fire Sunday morning.
Fire crews responded to the call around 11:50 a.m. for a field fire in the 400 block of Knapp Road in Lakeshore.
The farmer assisted fire crews by using his equipment to provide a fire break in the field to help stop the fire from spreading further, Lakeshore fire chief Don Williamson said.
There were around 50 bales of hay destroyed as a result of the fire — an estimated value of under $2,000.
