LONDON, ONT -- The westbound lanes of the 401 were closed for several hours overnight after a tractor trailer fire near Comber.

Provincial police close the westbound lanes at Highway 77 a little after midnight Friday.

By 4:15 a.m. the lanes had all reopened following cleanup of the scene.

Few details have been released at this time and it is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

