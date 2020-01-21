TECUMSEH -- Essex County OPP are looking for “persons of interest” after family dogs were poisoned during a break-in and theft in Tecumseh.

Police say the break-in took place on Concession 11 on Dec. 23, 2019 around 1 p.m.

Officers say valuables were also taken.

OPP released surveillance video of several people leaving a vehicle in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers.