Family dogs poisoned and valuables taken in Tecumseh break-in: OPP
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:52AM EST
Essex County OPP are looking for “persons of interest” in the investigation on Concession 11in Tecumseh. (Courtesy OPP)
TECUMSEH -- Essex County OPP are looking for “persons of interest” after family dogs were poisoned during a break-in and theft in Tecumseh.
Police say the break-in took place on Concession 11 on Dec. 23, 2019 around 1 p.m.
Officers say valuables were also taken.
OPP released surveillance video of several people leaving a vehicle in a parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers.