Windsor police have arrested one suspect and an arrest warrant is being sought for the second related to a series of fake 911 calls.

In early August of 2019, Windsor police launched an investigation after receiving a formal complaint involving false 911 calls.

Investigation revealed that between April and August of 2019 there had been numerous calls to 911 reporting trouble at a residence located in the 1500 block of Hickory Avenue.

The calls for service often required priority-one first responder attention, such as a report of shots-fired, stabbings, and robbery.

Police say each call for service was investigated and deemed to be unfounded.

Members from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation involving the false 911 calls and identified two suspects.

Both suspects will be charged with public mischief for falsely reporting an offence that did not occur.

One of the individuals facing charges is a young offender and as such he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The second suspect facing charges is an adult male, however he is not being identified to protect the identity of the associated young offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.