Event scoring for GOALS

All Girls and Women Walk/Run, Dare 2B Challenged - Sunday May 28, 2023 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) All Girls and Women Walk/Run, Dare 2B Challenged - Sunday May 28, 2023 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver