Event scoring for GOALS

A change in venue has the Dare 2B Challenged event running in the right direction. 250 people took part in the all-female event Sunday morning at Holiday Beach.

"I’m super pumped," said co-organizer Barb Pollard. "It’s really nice to know that so many women and young girls are here to support GOALS."

Girls Organizing and Learning Sport is a free after school program developed for girls aged 6-13 across ten elementary schools in Windsor-Essex.

Pollard launched Dare 2B Challenged to help offer sport opportunities to young girls.

"Being a female immigrant to this country, growing in a working class environment, my parents worked full time. They didn’t have time pay for extra-curriculars for me or to drive me to sports."

Missing out on sports early in life, Pollard is happy to be able to create opportunities.

"Running. Playing sports is a coping mechanism for me and I see all the benefits it brings." Pollard said. "GOAL's is important to me because it offers girls similar to me an opportunity to love sport and to grow with sport and physical activity."

Pollard enjoys seeing the girls react positively to the multiple benefits of sport.

"This is why I put in the time to do all of this."

The event raised about $10,000 which will help more girls to participate.

Last year 81 free after school sessions were held with a waiting list.