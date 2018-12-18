

CTV Windsor





More councils have decided to allow cannabis retail stores in their municipalities.

Leamington council voted 5-2 in favour of opting-in on Monday night, according to AM800 News.

That’s despite not qualifying for a licence. The current regulations won't allow licencing to municipalities with less than 50,000 people until at least December of next year.

In Chatham, the cannabis motion passed 17-1 on Monday night. Councillor Douglas Sulman brought forth a motion that council request the regulatory powers over the location of stores and restrict sales near schools, recreation facilities and churches.

Councils in Tecumseh and Lakeshore have already voted to opt out.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been visiting the municipalities recommending they opt out until more information and data can be gathered.

In Ontario, retail cannabis stores will be able to legally operate in April. The deadline for opting in or out is Jan. 22.

Cannabis was legalized in Canada in October, but currently purchasing pot in Ontario can only be done online through the Ontario Cannabis Store.