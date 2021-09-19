WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex residents can expect an increased police presence in the town as officers search for a 65-year-old resident reported missing Saturday.

Around 9:15 p.m. the Essex detachment of the OPP responded to a missing person report for Clare Romanick of Essex.

Police say Romanick has not been seen or spoken to since Saturday afternoon before he left his residence on foot.

An OPP Avian Services helicopter, and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) are assisting with the search.

Romanick is described as 6’2”, 180 lbs, with black and grey short hair.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Further updates will be released by police as more information before available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.