WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP will be offering some tips and techniques that may help residents avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Crime prevention week runs from Sunday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 7 this year and in recognition of that the Essex County OPP is sharing their knowledge.

“Community safety and well-being is a shared responsibility between the police and the communities we serve and protect,” inspector Glenn Miller, detachment commander said in a news release. “We are fortunate to live in a community where crime is the exception rather than the norm. Crime prevention involves all of us working together to ensure our homes, businesses, neighborhoods and workplaces remain safe.”

Miller encourages residents to get involved in their communities and learn what’s available to promote safety, well-being and crime prevention.

#Kingsville officers are investigating a # of thefts from vehicles over the weekend. #lockitorloseit #reportit #seesomething #saysomething and it you have cameras or information call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers @CStoppers 1-800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/d0ZEb6y40v — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 2, 2020

“Preventing crime from occurring is a goal we all should share. Safeguarding what you own is often a strong deterrent. For example, simply securing a door, locking an outdoor shed, not leaving your valuables in your vehicle all assist in preventing theft,” he said.

The OPP has a “lock it or lose it” campaign reminding residents to lock their doors to prevent theft, noting theft is usually a preventable crime.

“Enjoy your community, neighbors and friends and help to advance workable solutions that will serve as strong reminders that crime is not acceptable,” Miller said. “Living and working in a safe environment is something we should all enjoy so embrace what your community has to offer."

Crime prevention tips will be shared throughout the week on the OPP west region’s Facebook and Twitter pages.