WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are crediting an alert pharmacy employee with stopping a possible fraud in Harrow.

On Oct. 6, a pharmacy in Harrow contacted OPP regarding a possible fraud.

The employee overheard a man in his 60's on the telephone and believed he was being directed to purchase gift cards.

Being aware of the current fraud of impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees, the pharmacy employee declined the purchase and went one step further by noting the customer’s licence plate and calling the OPP out of concern for their customer.

Police say an officer from Essex Detachment attended the customer’s residence and located the man still on the phone with the fraudsters.

The officer helped the man with ensuring his bank account and credit cards were secure and protected and conducted an investigation into the matter.

Essex County OPP encourage anyone observing suspicious activity to obtain as much information as possible and promptly report the matter to local police.