WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County is hoping to battle climate change by getting a better idea on how residents use energy.

A task force plans to launch a website to explain the Regional Energy Plan, and later follow-up with an energy consumption survey.

The vision is to turn the Essex Region into a sustainable energy centre of excellence by 2050.

Chair of the Community Task Force for the Regional Energy Plan, Gary McNamara says members of the task force recognize the seriousness of climate change and have stepped up efforts.

“We are fortunate to be working with a team to develop our Regional Energy Plan within an accelerated timeline,” says McNamara.

McNamara, who was acclaimed to the position on July 29, says while it typically takes up to two years to undertake such a vast analysis, the Regional Energy Plan for Essex County is expected to yield its recommendations for implementation within eight months.

The Task Force has already discovered household energy use accounts for 15 per cent of county's greenhouse emission.

A rate higher than the Canadian average.

Meanwhile transportation accounts for nearly 30 per cent of emissions.

Task Force Co-Chair, Dan Hanson says public and private sectors need to work collaboratively to ensure the goal of the plan for future sustainability can be met.

“It is especially of note that with increased energy efficiency comes increased jobs, with a goal of creating 1,000 new jobs in the next five years alone,” said Hanson.

Hanson added competitive energy costs for both residents and businesses is also a goal and is expected to return more than $15 Billion to the local economy by 2041.