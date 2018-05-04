

CTV Windsor





Essex County dentists are echoing the call by the health unit to have fluoride returned to drinking water.

The vice president of the Essex County Dental Society is calling on local politicians to put fluoride in the local water supply.

Mark Parete says his members back up findings in a report from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

It reported children in need of urgent health care surged by 51 per cent in the past five years.

Parete says there's an undeniable connection between soaring cavity rates and de-fluoridation.

Medical Officer of Health Doctor Wajid Ahmed is calling on municipal politicians to look at the data review their decision.