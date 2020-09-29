WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline due to strong winds expected early Wednesday morning.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued the watch Tuesday evening for the shoreline areas in Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington and Pelee Island.

ERCA says strong winds are predicted out of the southwest starting early Wednesday.

There is an increased risk of wave overtopping, spray and accelerated erosion due to the predicted increased wave activity.

“The Municipality of Leamington and the County of Essex should continue to monitor the shoreline area along Point Pelee Drive,” the release states. “The City of Windsor should continue to monitor water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.”

ERCA reminds residents to stay safe and take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

“The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous,” the release states. “Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.”