Essex 73's stripped of Tuesday's win

The Essex 73’s thought they had skated away with a 3-1 win to advance to the PJHL final but that win has been taken away.

They now have to go back to Mooretown for Game 6 of their semi-final series against the Flags Friday.

According to the 73’s, Mooretown filed a protest after Tuesday’s game saying Essex used an ineligible player. That player is Liam Hall who received his third minor penalty this season for goaltender interference in game 4 which calls for an automatic two-game suspension.

“It wasn’t anything intentional,” said Essex general manager Mike Pailey. “At no point did we say ‘we’re gonna play an illegal player.’”

The team is being hit with a $750 fine by the league and Pailey received a one-game suspension.

“We do generally get some emails that come out from our conference manager that says the suspension list, but not all of them are on there sometimes and we didn’t' get one in this particular case,” Pailey said.

Essex leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.